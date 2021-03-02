India’s working women battle strongest gender bias in Asia Pacific: LinkedIn

NEW DELHI: Covid-19 has hit working women in India the most compared to their global counterparts as they continue to battle the strongest gender bias over equal pay and opportunity across Asia Pacific countries, according to the LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2021.

The report focuses on the way women perceive opportunities and how the gender gap is further slowing down career progress for working women in India amid the pandemic.

On reasons for being unhappy with opportunities to advance in their careers, one in five (22%) working women in India said their companies exhibit a ‘favourable bias’ towards men at work. The average for the same in the Asia Pacific region is 16%.

In India, 85% of working women claim to have missed out on a raise, promotion, or work offer because of their gender, against the regional average of 60%.

The report also highlights the difference in perception of available opportunities in the market for men and women in India. While 37% of India’s working women say they get fewer opportunities than men, only 25% of men agree with this. This disparity in perception is also seen in conversations about equal pay, as more women (37%) say they get less pay than men, while only 21% men share this sentiment.

Consumer sentiment from the report shows that more than 7 in 10 working women (71%) and working mothers (77%) feel that managing familial responsibilities often comes in their way of career development. In fact, about two-thirds of working women (63%) and working mothers (69%) said they have faced discrimination at work because of familial and household responsibilities.

“It is the need of the hour for organisations to reimagine their diversity practices and offer greater flexibility to caregivers, in order to increase female participation in the workforce. Reduced and flexible schedules, more sabbaticals, and new opportunities to upskill and learn are critical offerings that can help organizations attract, hire, and retain more female talent," says Ruchee Anand, Director, Talent and Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn.

While job security is critical for working women across India, women are laying more emphasis on the type of employer they choose to work with, the recognition they will receive for the work they do, and on the skills that will be utilized on the job.

As per LinkedIn’s findings, women are actively seeking employers who treat them as equal (50%), while 56% are looking to get recognition at work for what they do.

Lack of required professional skills, and a lack of guidance through networks and connections are also some of the other barriers that get in the way of career development for working women in India.

As a result of the barriers faced by women at work, working women in India expect that organisations should step up to provide robust maternity policies and flexibility programs.

Telecommuting or work-from-home has also been appreciated by women during the pandemic, and it is a top-ranking demand for women in the workforce today.

Women are also looking for more professional connections and mentors who can help them advance their careers, as a lack of guidance through networks is a key opportunity barrier.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via