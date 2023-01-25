India’s youth should take up major responsibility to build ‘Viksit Bharat’: Modi2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:57 PM IST
- The prime minister said it is encouraging to see the increasing role of youth in various dimensions of public life
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday the youth will be the biggest beneficiaries of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ and the biggest responsibility to build it also rests on their shoulders.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×