NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday the youth will be the biggest beneficiaries of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ and the biggest responsibility to build it also rests on their shoulders.

Addressing National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers who will be part of the Republic Day parade, Modi said, “all of you represent aspirations of dreams in this ‘Amrit Kaal’ and you are going to be the biggest beneficiary of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ and you carry the biggest responsibility of building it."

The Prime Minister said that it is encouraging to see the increasing role of youth in various dimensions of public life.

He recalled the massive participation of youth in the events of Parakram Diwas and other events of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which is a reflection of the youth’s dreams and dedication to the country.

The Prime Minister noted the contributions of the NCC and NSS volunteers during the corona pandemic and highlighted the efforts of the government in encouraging such organisations.

Throwing light on the preparations of the government to make the youth ready for the challenges faced by the border and coastal regions of the country, PM Modi informed that special programmes are being run in dozens of districts across the country where special training is imparted with the help of the army, navy and airforce.

He noted that this exercise will not only make the youth future-ready but they will also have the capability to act as first responders during the time of need.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the vibrant border programme where villages near the country’s borders are being developed.

“Efforts are being made to boost the capability of the youth in border areas so that families can return to villages where better opportunities are created for education and employment,“ he said.