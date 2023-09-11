India, the US, Saudi Arabia, and the EU announce a historic agreement for a shipping and railway connectivity corridor. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince visits India.

Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on Monday attended a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. He also met President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other ministers during the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am very glad to be here in India. I want to congratulate India for the G20 Summit...A lot of announcements have been made that will benefit G20 countries and the world. We will work together to create a great future for both countries," said Saudi Prince.

The Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Delhi on Friday for a three-day visit and stayed back after the G20 Summit for his state visit. He will also meet PM Modi at Hyderabad House today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following this, the Saudi Crown Prince is expected to sign the minutes of the first meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council at the same venue around 12 noon.

At 6.30 pm today, the Saudi Arabian PM will meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will then depart from New Delhi around 8.30 pm, according to ANI reports.

Earlier on Saturday, India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the European Union announced a historic agreement to launch a mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement for the ambitious project on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and was flanked by US President US Biden, Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and leaders of the EU.

This is a historic and first-of-its-kind initiative on cooperation on connectivity and infrastructure involving India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, EU, France, Italy, Germany, and the US.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia hosted a three-day event in conjunction with the G20 Leader’s Summit to provide an immersive and interactive experience of the Kingdom’s leading projects in various fields. The event titled ‘Media Oasis’ was organized on September 9 and will conclude on September 11 in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event aimed to provide an immersive and interactive experience of Saudi Arabia’s leading projects in the sectors of tourism, entertainment, technology, culture, and sports. The overarching theme of the exhibit is ‘Vision 2030’, an initiative by Saudi Arabia aimed towards the diversification of the country economically, socially, and culturally.

