India-Singapore ministerial delegation meets PM Modi

A joint India-Singapore ministerial delegation briefed PM Modi on the outcomes of the inaugural session of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) held on 17 Sept in New Delhi
A joint India-Singapore ministerial delegation briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the outcomes of the inaugural session of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) held on September 17 in New Delhi, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Monday.
The delegation comprised Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, its Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
This is Wong’s first visit to India in his capacity as the Deputy Prime Minister.
According to the PMO, the establishment of the ISMR is a path-breaking initiative which was envisioned by PM Modi and reflects the unique nature of the India-Singapore bilateral relationship.
“The ministers briefed the Prime Minister about the wide-ranging discussions held, especially in emerging areas of digital connectivity, fintech, green economy, skill development and food security," a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office said.
The Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation and hoped that initiatives like ISMR would help further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. He also conveyed his good wishes for Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the people of Singapore.
The India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) is a new ministerial platform between the two countries, seeking to “deepen existing cooperation and identify opportunities for mutually-beneficial collaboration in new and emerging areas".
