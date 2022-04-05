MM Naravane on Monday visited the Kranji war memorial in Singapore and paid tributes to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty during World War-II. Dedicated to the men and women from India, the UK, Australia, Canada, Sri Lanka, Malaya, the Netherlands and New Zealand who died defending Singapore and Malaya against the invading Japanese forces during the second World War, the memorial comprises the War Graves, the Memorial Walls, the State Cemetery and the Military Graves.