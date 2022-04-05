This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian Army Chief of Staff General MM Naravane on Tuesday called on Dr Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Defence, Singapore in order to discuss the regional geopolitical developments. The Indian Army has said that the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between India and Singapore was re-affirmed, according to news agency ANI report.
MM Naravane on Monday visited the Kranji war memorial in Singapore and paid tributes to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty during World War-II. Dedicated to the men and women from India, the UK, Australia, Canada, Sri Lanka, Malaya, the Netherlands and New Zealand who died defending Singapore and Malaya against the invading Japanese forces during the second World War, the memorial comprises the War Graves, the Memorial Walls, the State Cemetery and the Military Graves.
The Army said General Naravane will hold talks with the senior military and civilian leadership of Singapore during his visit from April 4 to April 6, according to news agency PTI report.
"Gen MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has proceeded on a three-day visit to Singapore from April 4 to 6. During the visit, he will be meeting senior military and civilian leadership of the country," the Army said in a statement.
"The Army Chief is scheduled to call on the Minister of Defence, Chief of Singapore Army and other senior dignitaries where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Singapore defence relations," it added. Gen. Naravane is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Kranji war memorial.
"The COAS will also visit the Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulation and Wargame Centre, Regional HADR Coordination Centre, Info Fusion Centre and the Changi Naval Base," the Army said.