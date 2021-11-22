According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), a VTP applicant should have the following information on hand: passport, digital proof of vaccination, address in Singapore for self-isolation pending the results of their on-arrival Covid PCR test. Short-term visitors, who require a visa for travel to Singapore must separately obtain a visa. Visitors must also purchase travel insurance with a minimum coverage of SGD 30,000 (USD 22,000) for COVID-19 related medical treatment and hospitalisation cost and use Singapore's contact tracing app. Most importantly, visitors must fly into Singapore on a VTL designated flight, CAAS added in a statement.