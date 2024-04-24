India-South Korea CEPA review talks likely in May or June
India has been seeking greater market access for commodities like rice, steel and shrimp, and for sectors like healthcare and information technology (IT) in a bid to boost Indian exports to the Southeast Asian country
India and South Korea will begin a fresh round of negotiations to upgrade the CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) in May-June after the conclusion of the 10th round of negotiation earlier this year, two people aware of the matter said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message