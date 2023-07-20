Economy, China on India-Lanka agenda1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Wickremesinghe’s visit comes even as his country continues to grapple with a protracted economic crisis with inflation soaring at 25.2%.
New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka are expected to discuss economic connectivity and China during the visit of president Ranil Wickremesinghe starting on Friday. This is the Sri Lankan president’s first visit to India since taking office after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa was swept from power amid mass protests in 2022.
