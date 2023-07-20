Economy, China on India-Lanka agenda

China’s presence in the Indian Ocean is also likely to feature in talks, given its importance to India. New Delhi has been worried by the presence of Chinese spy vessels, notably the Yuan Wang-5 which docked in Hambantota port in August 2022 despite Indian objections. Yuan Wang-6, another research vessel, entered the Indian Ocean even as India planned a test launch of its nuclear capable Agni-ballistic missile. Wickremesinghe is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit.

