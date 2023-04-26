As the Sudan crisis continues, Ambassador India Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhussain assured on Wednesday that the situation would not affect ties with India. The remarks come at a time when hundreds are being evacuated from the country amid a three-day ceasefire. New Delhi is closely monitoring the crisis and has launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate stranded citizens.

The Indian Navy is also part of the rescue mission, with INS Teg arriving at Port Sudan on Tuesday with additional officials and essential relief materials. Some Indians have also been evacuated by other nations.

"I think I will appreciate and impressed about the response of the reaction of the Indian authorities and especially the people in Ministry of External Affairs. I have been working closely 24 hours a day and we really did a good job in coordinating cooperation, providing necessary permits for aircraft, for ships to fly and to land in Sudan and to bring back Indian citizens," he added.

According to the official, around 300 to 500 Indian citizens have already been evacuated by ship and other evacuation processes are underway.

#WATCH | Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain, Sudanese Ambassador to India, tells about the countries which have made offers to mediate between the warring sides in Sudan to restore peace in the conflict-hit country pic.twitter.com/PJ9xYcZEBA — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Terming the ongoing conflict in Sudan as "sensitive" he also said that this conflict would not have any negative impact on relations. Lauding the ‘deeply rooted’ ties between Khartoum and New Delhi he noted that Indians who came to the Northeast African country 100 years ago are now Sudanese.

“We have a Sudanese community originally from India, they came to Sudan 100 years ago, and they are staying there and now they are Sudanese. We have had a very special and very strong relationship with India over the years since our independence in 1956. And we hope that this will continue for the future," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)