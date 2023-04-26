India-Sudan ties affected by ongoing crisis? As evacuations continue under Operation Kaveri, envoy says…1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Ambassador Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain appreciated India's response and its prompt action to bring back stranded citizens.
As the Sudan crisis continues, Ambassador India Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhussain assured on Wednesday that the situation would not affect ties with India. The remarks come at a time when hundreds are being evacuated from the country amid a three-day ceasefire. New Delhi is closely monitoring the crisis and has launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate stranded citizens.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×