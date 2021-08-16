India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre calls for covid management solutions

NEW DELHI: India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre, a collaboration between the Swedish Trade Commissioner’s Office and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and Jodhpur, on Monday virtually launched the second edition of the healthcare innovation challenge, calling for applications.

The innovation challenge is an opportunity for startups to collaborate with partners on Innovation Centre platform to help solve some of the problems plaguing India's healthcare delivery landscape. This year’s healthcare innovation challenge focuses on solutions within covid management and solutions for awareness and treatment of cardiovascular, renal, neuro, cancer and lung diseases.

"Frugal innovation to develop cost-effective and efficient ways of healthcare delivery is the key need for Indian healthcare market. Innovators developing these solutions could leverage this platform and avail mentorship and guidance from our institute as well as the partners of the center to develop solutions that would benefit our country," said Dr Randeep Guleria, director, AIIMS Delhi.

The last date for submitting applications 10 October 2021. All applications will undergo a rigorous evaluation process by a panel of experts such as AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur, ICMR, AstraZeneca, NASSCOM, CCamp, AIM, Invest India and various funding entities.

"Healthcare systems in India are undergoing a rapid transformation post the pandemic. Early screening and awareness tools, wearable tracking devices, remote monitoring solutions and digital tools are critical in creating a more strong and sustainable healthcare system in India. Innovators in these areas can avail the incubation facility, expert mentorship and validate the solutions at our campus through India-Sweden Healthcare innovation centre to further enhance their products and scale-up of solutions," Dr Sanjeev Misra, Director, AIIMS Jodhpur said.

Shortlisted startups will collaborate with India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre to enable faster scale up, cross-country mentorship, access to state-of-the-art incubation centre located within AIIMS Jodhpur and NASSCOM Bangalore campus, lab facilities, guidance on funding, and the ability to ideate with like-minded innovators from across India and beyond.

The first edition of the healthcare innovation challenge had seen an overwhelming response of 450+ applications from innovators and startups last year. Post a rigorous evaluation process by a panel of doctors, venture capitalists and industry leaders, 14 compelling solutions submitted by innovators were selected.

The Innovation Centre is built under strategic guidance from the Union health ministry, the Indian Council of Medical Research, Sweden’s health ministry and the embassy of Sweden in India. It also has a strong network of ecosystem partners - Atal Innovation Mission, Invest India, Startup India, CCamp, Bangalore Bio-innovation Centre, Vision Zero Cancer, and knowledge partners – AstraZeneca and NASSCOM.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.