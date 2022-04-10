India-Switzerland look at collaborating for Healthcare

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India and Switzerland are looking at possibilities for extensive collaboration in fields like healthcare, telemedicine and technological advancements, the government said in a statement
NEW DELHI :
India and Switzerland are looking at possibilities for extensive collaboration in fields like healthcare, telemedicine and technological advancements, said a statement from Ministry of Science and Technology.
In a meeting held on Sunday in New Delhi, Niklaus Samuel Gugger, Member of Parliament, Switzerland and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh discussed the possibilities for collaboration.
Gugger also expressed interest in technological collaboration in various sectors and 25 technology hubs created by Union Ministry of Science & Technology, GoI for sustainable development goals.
During the meeting, Singh said, India and Switzerland traditionally share cordial mutually trusted relations, it is easy for both the countries to engage with each other on ground of comfort already existing.
It is expected that a high-level delegation from Switzerland will visit India in October this year and there will be efforts to take the bilateral ties to a new height on issues concerning both sides which are mutually beneficial, read a statement from the ministry.
After one-on-one discussion between the two leaders, the two sides met with their representatives. During the course of discussion, the Indian side informed the visiting side about the extensive work being done by Ministry of Earth Sciences, GoI in field of glaciers, which is a matter of interest for the Swiss representatives this subject is equally important to them
