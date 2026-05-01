India–Tanzania trade crosses $9 billion in 2025–26; both sides reaffirm push to deepen economic ties

India and Tanzania have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral economic engagement across sectors including digital infrastructure, MSMEs, healthcare, mining and agriculture, as trade between the two countries hit $9.02 billion in 2025–26, up from $8.64 billion in 2024–25.
At the 5th session of the India–Tanzania Joint Trade Committee (JTC) in Dar es Salaam on 29–30 April 2026, both sides reviewed progress since the previous meeting in August 2017 and outlined areas for enhanced cooperation, according to an official statement from the ministry of commerce and industry.
The meeting was co-chaired by commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Tanzania’s permanent secretary in the ministry of foreign affairs and east African cooperation, Amb. Dr. Samwel William Shelukindo.
Both sides discussed promoting trade settlement in local currencies and facilitating long-term business visas for Indian companies and professionals operating in Tanzania.
Digital cooperation emerged as a key pillar, with discussions focusing on collaboration in digital public infrastructure, including India Stack. Opportunities in real-time payments, DigiLocker and digital services were explored, along with engagement in e-commerce and regulatory best practices.
Strengthening MSME linkages and skills development remained a priority area. The role of IIT Madras Zanzibar as a regional hub for higher education in science and technology was highlighted. Both sides identified vocational training, industrial research, innovation and sustainable technologies as promising areas for deeper collaboration.
The two countries discussed cooperation in mining, including geological exploration and value addition in the gemstone sector.
In agriculture, emphasis was placed on technology transfer, agro-processing and research collaboration, along with trade in pulses such as pigeon peas. Tanzania’s proposal for enhanced cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture and marine resource management received a positive response.
India offered support in healthcare capacity building, including oncology and training of medical professionals. Both sides discussed expanding digital health and telemedicine services to improve access in remote areas, and explored joint research on diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.
India highlighted its development cooperation through lines of credit exceeding $1.1 billion for water infrastructure projects in Tanzania, which are expected to benefit over 6 million people across 24 towns.
India also offered support in railway modernisation, including supply of locomotives and rolling stock, and discussed opportunities in shipbuilding and port infrastructure.
Cooperation in renewable energy, natural gas and biofuels was also taken up, with both sides emphasising the need for a comprehensive MoU covering energy sub-sectors.
A delegation of Indian businesses led by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) participated in a joint business meeting held alongside the JTC. Industry representatives from both countries underlined the importance of expanding private-sector partnerships.
Market access issues, including tariffs, phytosanitary measures and regulatory procedures, were also discussed, with both sides agreeing to continue engagement to address these concerns.
The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties, with a forward-looking focus on faster implementation of initiatives and broader sectoral cooperation.
The next (6th) session of the JTC will be held in New Delhi on mutually agreed dates.
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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