India-UAE CEPA: 1,157 products including dairy, fruits, vegetables & nuts kept in exclusion list

Other products kept in the exclusion list include jewellery, except for 2.5 tons Quota for gold jewellery, Tea, Coffee, spices, Petroleum waxes and coke, Natural rubber, toys, tyres and other most Automobiles and automotive components, medical devices and TVs & picture tubes, the ministry said. India is working to boost domestic capabilities in several of these sectors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}