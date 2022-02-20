India-UAE CEPA: Dubai gets an edge over Zurich for gold shipments

“We are a major importer of gold and import about 800 tonnes of gold every year. We have given the UAE a tariff-rate quota (TRQ) of 200 tonnes. Tariff in perpetuity will be 1% less than whatever the tariff is charged from the rest of the world. So UAE has a 1% advantage in gold bars," commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said in a briefing on Saturday. India imported about 70 tonnes of gold from the UAE in 2020-21. With the concession the duty on yellow metal import from the UAE will effectively be 9% instead of 10%.