The CEPA was finalised and signed in a record time of just 88 days, and will come into force in less than 90 days, by early May, the minister said. He said: “Around 90 per cent of products exported from India to UAE will attract zero duty with the implementation of the agreement. 80 per cent lines of trade will attract zero duty, remaining 20 per cent does not affect our exports much, so this is a win-win agreement."