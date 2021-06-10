Subscribe
Home >News >India >India-UAE flight suspension extended until 6 July: Emirates

India-UAE flight suspension extended until 6 July: Emirates

Emirates had earlier announced that the flight suspension would continue till June 30.
1 min read . 04:54 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Tamal Nandi

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) today extended the suspension of passenger flights from India till 6 July to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ban was initially imposed on 25 April, after a surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

In a statement posted on its website, Emirates, the flag carrier of the UAE, said, it has suspended passenger flights from India effective 24 April until 6 July.

"Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE," it said.

However, "UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID-19 protocols will be exempt for travel," the statement said.

Emirates had earlier announced that the flight suspension would continue till June 30.

