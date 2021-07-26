National carrier Etihad Airways on Monday informed that flights from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will remain suspended till 2 August.

The date could be extended, depending on directions by the UAE authorities, news agency ANI reported quoting Khaleej Times.

Taking to Twitter, Etihad Airways Guest Relations wrote, "We've just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities."

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated coronavirus protocols will be exempted.

Earlier in June, the Canadian government also announced that it is extending the ban on incoming passenger flights from India for another month due to the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Flight ban continues due to Delta variant of Covid

The flight ban was initially blamed on a surge in the Delta variant of coronavirus. The date for the resumption of travel has been postponed several times.

The Delta variant is the fastest, fittest and most formidable version of the coronavirus that causes coronavirus the world has encountered, and it is upending assumptions about the disease even as nations loosen restrictions and open their economies, according to virologists and epidemiologists.

Covid vaccine protection remains very strong against severe infections and hospitalizations caused by any version of the coronavirus, and those most at risk are still the unvaccinated, according to interviews with 10 leading coronavirus experts.

The major worry about the Delta variant, first identified in India, is not that it makes people sicker, but that it spreads far more easily from person to person, increasing infections and hospitalisations among the unvaccinated.

Evidence is also mounting that it is capable of infecting fully vaccinated people at a greater rate than previous versions, and concerns have been raised that they may even spread the virus, these experts said.

With agency inputs

