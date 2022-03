The India-UAE pact will act as a gateway to Africa and other Middle- Eastern and European countries, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, addressing an industry event in Dubai, two days after the pact signed in February was put up in the public domain. He added that the bilateral pact, called the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) will come into force on May 1, 2022.



“This significantly opens the doors to significant markets all over the world. So when we set out to engage with each other, we were not engaging with a 10 million population in the UAE, I had in mind, and both of us had in our vision, the much larger engagement that this CEPA is going to offer to businesses on both sides", said Goyal.

He further said that there was potential to achieve a trade of $250 billion between the two sides as against US$100 bn initially envisaged under the India-UAE pact.

Goyal listed gems and jewelry, textiles and leather products, pharmaceuticals, Steel and petrochemicals as the top 5 sectors with the greatest potential for growth in the India-UAE CEPA.

The CEPA will immediately eliminate duties for 90% of India’s exports in value terms to the UAE. The agreement has separate chapters for telecommunication, digital trade, dispute resolution, rules of origin, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Referring to the ‘melt and pour’ agreement between India and UAE, Goyal pointed out that it would help to encourage investments in the UAE to set up steel plants, help protect the steel sector in India and help India gain market access in other countries because of the UAE being an entry point.





The UAE has offered duty elimination on over 97% of its tariff lines, which account for 99% of Indian exports to the UAE in value terms.