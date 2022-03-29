India-UAE pact to act as gateway to Africa, GCC and EU: Goyal

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The India-UAE pact will act as a gateway to Africa and other Middle- Eastern and European countries, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, addressing an industry event in Dubai, two days after the pact signed in February was put up in the public domain. He added that the bilateral pact, called the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) will come into force on May 1, 2022.“This significantly opens the doors to significant markets all over the world. So when we set out to engage with each other, we were not engaging with a 10 million population in the UAE, I had in mind, and both of us had in our vision, the much larger engagement that this CEPA is going to offer to businesses on both sides", said Goyal.He further said that there was potential to achieve a trade of $250 billion between the two sides as against US$100 bn initially envisaged under the India-UAE pact.Goyal listed gems and jewelry, textiles and leather products, pharmaceuticals, Steel and petrochemicals as the top 5 sectors with the greatest potential for growth in the India-UAE CEPA.The CEPA will immediately eliminate duties for 90% of India’s exports in value terms to the UAE. The agreement has separate chapters for telecommunication, digital trade, dispute resolution, rules of origin, and pharmaceuticals, among others.Referring to the ‘melt and pour’ agreement between India and UAE, Goyal pointed out that it would help to encourage investments in the UAE to set up steel plants, help protect the steel sector in India and help India gain market access in other countries because of the UAE being an entry point.The UAE has offered duty elimination on over 97% of its tariff lines, which account for 99% of Indian exports to the UAE in value terms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The India-UAE pact will act as a gateway to Africa and other Middle- Eastern and European countries, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, addressing an industry event in Dubai, two days after the pact signed in February was put up in the public domain. He added that the bilateral pact, called the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) will come into force on May 1, 2022.“This significantly opens the doors to significant markets all over the world. So when we set out to engage with each other, we were not engaging with a 10 million population in the UAE, I had in mind, and both of us had in our vision, the much larger engagement that this CEPA is going to offer to businesses on both sides", said Goyal.He further said that there was potential to achieve a trade of $250 billion between the two sides as against US$100 bn initially envisaged under the India-UAE pact.Goyal listed gems and jewelry, textiles and leather products, pharmaceuticals, Steel and petrochemicals as the top 5 sectors with the greatest potential for growth in the India-UAE CEPA.The CEPA will immediately eliminate duties for 90% of India’s exports in value terms to the UAE. The agreement has separate chapters for telecommunication, digital trade, dispute resolution, rules of origin, and pharmaceuticals, among others.Referring to the ‘melt and pour’ agreement between India and UAE, Goyal pointed out that it would help to encourage investments in the UAE to set up steel plants, help protect the steel sector in India and help India gain market access in other countries because of the UAE being an entry point.The UAE has offered duty elimination on over 97% of its tariff lines, which account for 99% of Indian exports to the UAE in value terms.

The pact, negotiated in record 88 days, was signed between the two sides on February 18. It is the first major free trade pact signed by the Narendra Modi-led government since it came to power in 2014 and is likely to benefit about US$ 26 billion worth of Indian products that are subjected to 5% import duty by the UAE.India has extended a 1% duty concession for gold imports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for up to 200 tonnes of inbound shipments under the comprehensive free trade pact. India has also offered significant tariff concessions on dates, petroleum products, petrochemicals, metals, and minerals to the UAE under the pact. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The pact, negotiated in record 88 days, was signed between the two sides on February 18. It is the first major free trade pact signed by the Narendra Modi-led government since it came to power in 2014 and is likely to benefit about US$ 26 billion worth of Indian products that are subjected to 5% import duty by the UAE.India has extended a 1% duty concession for gold imports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for up to 200 tonnes of inbound shipments under the comprehensive free trade pact. India has also offered significant tariff concessions on dates, petroleum products, petrochemicals, metals, and minerals to the UAE under the pact.

Calling India a giant in petrochemical production capabilities, the commerce minister said that there was huge opportunity in the petrochemical sector as well under the pact. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Calling India a giant in petrochemical production capabilities, the commerce minister said that there was huge opportunity in the petrochemical sector as well under the pact. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}