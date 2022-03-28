India-UAE pact to facilitate mutual recognition of professional degrees

The agreement mandates up to 40% value addition on most goods and wholly-obtained criteria for agri products, to prevent misuse of the CEPA. This is aimed at preventing re-export of goods imported from other countries taking advantage of lower tariffs without value addition. It is also for the first time that an Indian FTA has included a product specific condition of “melt and pour" for steel products to prevent misuse of the treaty. Under this, the steel will need to be melted and molded before being shipped.