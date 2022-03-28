India-UAE pact to facilitate mutual recognition of professional degrees

The India-UAE comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) will facilitate mutual recognition of professional degrees in sectors such as architecture, engineering, medical, nursing, accountancy, and company secretaries allowing easier mobility of skilled services professionals across the two countries, according to the agreement text released on Sunday.
The pact, which is expected to come into force on 1 May, will eliminate duties for 90% of India’s exports in value terms to the UAE covering sectors such as gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, and engineering goods.
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday announced the unveiling of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE in Dubai. The pact, negotiated in a record 88 days was signed between the two sides on February 18. It is the first major FTA signed by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since it came to power in 2014 and is likely to benefit Indian products worth about $ 26 billion that are subjected to 5% import duty by the UAE.
India has extended a 1% duty concession for gold imports from the UAE for up to 200 tonnes of inbound shipments under the pact. It has also offered significant tariff concessions on dates, petroleum products, petrochemicals, metals, and minerals to the UAE.
The agreement mandates up to 40% value addition on most goods and wholly-obtained criteria for agri products, to prevent misuse of the CEPA. This is aimed at preventing re-export of goods imported from other countries taking advantage of lower tariffs without value addition. It is also for the first time that an Indian FTA has included a product specific condition of “melt and pour" for steel products to prevent misuse of the treaty. Under this, the steel will need to be melted and molded before being shipped.
Only direct exports will be eligible for concessions under the agreement. Trans-shipped goods or re-exports have been excluded from the pact.
The agreement also has in place a permanent safeguard mechanism for certain goods. It covers government procurement and intellectual property and dispute mechanisms.
The UAE has offered duty elimination on more than 97% of its tariff lines, which account for 99% of Indian exports to the UAE in value terms.
The pact has also listed 17 agencies from the Indian side besides the export inspection council, including the spices board, coir board, and tobacco board, to issue certificates of origin to exporters digitally, facilitating faster clearances and trade.
The chapter-wise classification of subjects in the agreement will enable easier adaptation by the pact, According to the industry. “It will help in easy adaptation by the industry and will also eliminate interpretation issues to a large extent. This will lead to far better utilization of CEPA by India and the UAE," said A Sakthivel, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations. Besides, the inclusion of a few government agencies for issuing certificates of origin will help streamline the process.
“As these certificates will be issued on line, verification, if required, will be expedited thus helping the trade. Better monitoring and utilization of FTA would also be possible through digital intervention," Sakthivel said.
Under the pact, Indian pharmaceutical products and medical products will get regulatory approval within 90 days that have been approved in developed jurisdictions such as the US, the UK, the EU, Canada, and Australia.
Releasing the text at the beginning of the financial year would help industry leverage CEPA for boosting exports, said Confederation of Indian Industry director general Chandrajit Banerjee. “A separate annexure on the pharma sector and emphasis on paperless trading with the cooperation in the area of digital trade would have significant positive impact on boosting bilateral trade and investment," Banerjee said.
One of the key aims of the agreement is to deepen bilateral cooperation to provide more commercial opportunities for small and medium enterprises, he said. “This would not only help in enhancing our exports but also generate more job opportunities in the sector," Banerjee said.
Indian service providers will have access to around 111 sub-sectors from the 11 broad service sectors in the UAE such as business services, communication services, construction and related engineering services, distribution services, educational services, environmental services, financial services, health related and social services, tourism and travel related services, recreational cultural and sporting services, and transport services.
The pact also includes facilitation of mutual recognition of “education or experience obtained, qualification requirements and procedures and licensing requirements and procedures" in services sectors including architecture, engineering, medical (doctors), dental, accounting and auditing, nursing, veterinary, and company secretaries within reasonable time.
“The parties shall report periodically to the joint committee on progress and on impediments experienced," the agreement said.
It is good that the pact includes mention of MRAs for services sectors, but it does not guarantee success as there is no timeline specified for these being signed, pointed out Arpita Mukherjee, professor, ICRIER . “After several years we only achieved one MRA in the nursing sector with Singapore," Mukherjee said.
