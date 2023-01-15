India-UAE to sign deal on renewable energy grid link: Union Minister RK Singh

India-UAE to sign deal on renewable energy grid link: Union Minister RK Singh2 min read . 09:55 PM IST
- The minister affirmed that UAE is interested in investing in India's renewable energy projects including solar and wind energy
At a time when the debate is raging around the world regarding the future of fossil-fuel-based energy, India is rapidly diversifying its energy sources. Union Minister for Power and New Renewable Energy RK Singh on Sunday informed that the country is close to a "major agreement" on renewable energy with United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Singh, who is in Abu Dhabi for the International Renewable Energy Agency's (IRENA) assembly did not elaborate on a time frame but confirmed that the deal is at the stage of final approvals.
"There is a major agreement for an interconnection between the UAE electricity grid, and the Indian grid," Singh said. The minister added that the agreement would be under the One Sun, One World, One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative by a group of countries to create renewable energy networks.
OSOWOG, first proposed by PM Modi works with the objective to transfer renewable energy through connecting grids.
On 13 January, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on green hydrogen development produced using renewable energy. The minister affirmed that UAE is interested in investing in India's renewable energy projects including solar and wind energy.
The minister is also backing the Gulf country as the host for COP 28 climate conference and also supports its climate envoy Sultan Al Jaber for the post of President-designate COP 28. Some climate activists have raised objections to Jaber's nomination claiming that a fossil fuel-rich nation might hijack the global response to environmental crises.
"He (Jaber) is the point man for renewables, for climate change. When you look at energy transition you look at the whole energy sector, the whole basket, and in the oil and gas sector too, he's been working on green initiatives," the minister said.
Fossil fuel-rich countries like UAE are choosing a hydrocarbon-based transition that will keep in mind the energy security aspect while being committed to decarbonization.
(With inputs from Reuters)
