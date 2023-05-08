India-UAE trade: DPIIT Secretary in talks with ADIA, Mubadala for investments

India sought investments from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and sovereign investor Mubadala, an official statement said on Monday. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh is in UAE and is holding meetings with the senior leadership of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala. He sought investments in various sectors like renewable energy and digital space.

