India-UAE travel rules: Air Indian express has revised the travel guidelines for Kuwait-bound passengers. The latest guideline has been issued for fully vaccinated passengers travelling to Kuwait, according to the airline. As per the new guidelines, all passengers (except visa on arrival in Kuwait) with valid travel documents can enter the state of Kuwait despite vaccination status. Moreover, fully vaccinated travellers (only vaccine approved by the Kuwait government) will not require to take the RT-PCR test to travel to Kuwait. But, partially vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers will have to undertake the RT-PCR test to travel to Kuwait.

