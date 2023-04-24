India-UK free trade agreement to resume from April 24; here’s what to expect as PM Modi, Rishi Sunak plan to expedite pr1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Rishi Sunak and PM Modi have agreed to expedite progress on the India-UK FTA, Downing Street earlier said.
Negotiations on the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) are set to resume from April 24 after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi spoke over the phone and agreed to expedite progress on outstanding issues.
