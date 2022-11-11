India-UK FTA: British officials likely to visit India; close trade deal by March2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 08:32 PM IST
- The conclusion of FTA talks between Indian and United Kingdom missed its Diwali deadline due to political crises in UK
After missing the Diwali deadline, due to unprecedented economic and political crises in the United Kingdom (UK), the officials from Britain are likely to visit India in December to conclude the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks in the next four months. The trade agreement aims to double the bilateral trade between both nations by 2030.