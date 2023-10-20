India-UK FTA: Committee of Secretaries meet to iron out tricky parts
As both countries inch closer to signing the agreement, discussions have focused on contentious parts such as intellectual property rights (IPR), rules of origin and bilateral investment treaties (BIT)
NEW DELHI : The committee of secretaries (CoS) met on Thursday to iron out tricky parts of the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) in the run up to the finalization of the deal next month, a person aware of the development said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message