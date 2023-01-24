‘India-UK FTA focused on what is acceptable to both sides’: Piyush Goyal2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 11:44 AM IST
India had recently concluded the sixth round of talks with the UK and the next round will be held soon.
Discussions for the proposed free trade agreement between India and the United Kingdom are focused on what is acceptable to both countries, said Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.
