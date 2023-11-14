comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 13 2023 15:59:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.95 0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 581.35 0.03%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 934.65 -0.8%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.6 0.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,489.15 -0.73%
Business News/ News / India/  India-UK FTA: Jaishankar hopes the two sides will find 'landing point' which will work for both
Back Back

India-UK FTA: Jaishankar hopes the two sides will find 'landing point' which will work for both

 Livemint

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Monday said India and Britain are currently focusing on a free trade agreement (FTA) and hoped that both the countries would find a ‘landing point’ workable for both of them

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, on MondayPremium
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, on Monday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a five-day official visit to the United Kingdom to give “new impetus to the friendly ties", Monday said India and Britain are currently focusing on a free trade agreement (FTA) and hoped that both the countries would find a "landing point" workable for both of them.

The Indian foreign minister said the Agenda 2030 put greater emphasis on connectivity, trade, and working together when it comes to defence and security, health and all climate change.

Also Read | Jaishankar meets new UK counterpart David Cameron, discusses West Asia, Ukraine conflict

"We are focusing on what is officially called an enhanced trade partnership. In common sense, it’s called FTA (a free trade agreement) and that is today very much the focus of what the Indian and British systems are negotiating and where we hope that we will find a landing point which will work for both of us," Jaishankar said.

Both countries have been negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) since January 2022 with a target to significantly enhance the estimated GBP 36-billion bilateral trading partnership.

Also Read | US is India’s ‘optimal choice’ as a partner, says Jaishankar

The FTA talks have undergone 13 rounds of negotiations, and the officials are hopeful of clinching a deal ahead of general elections in both countries scheduled for 2024.

Jaishankar also talked about his meetings with newly-appointed Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary James Cleverly.

He said the foreign Secretary on the first day of his job met him and it was extremely satisfying for him the “commitment and support for the relationship".

Also Read | FAME-3 is coming; and here is what changes for EVs

"We spent a lot of time talking about how to take it forward. I also, of course, met the Home Secretary, recently the foreign secretary and he has been a pillar of strength for the relationship in his previous job. In his current job, we continue to count on him. Again, taking this relationship to a higher level," Jaishankar added.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Nov 2023, 01:32 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App