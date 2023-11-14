India-UK FTA: Jaishankar hopes the two sides will find 'landing point' which will work for both
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a five-day official visit to the United Kingdom to give “new impetus to the friendly ties", Monday said India and Britain are currently focusing on a free trade agreement (FTA) and hoped that both the countries would find a "landing point" workable for both of them.