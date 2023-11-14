External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Monday said India and Britain are currently focusing on a free trade agreement (FTA) and hoped that both the countries would find a ‘landing point’ workable for both of them

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a five-day official visit to the United Kingdom to give “new impetus to the friendly ties", Monday said India and Britain are currently focusing on a free trade agreement (FTA) and hoped that both the countries would find a "landing point" workable for both of them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian foreign minister said the Agenda 2030 put greater emphasis on connectivity, trade, and working together when it comes to defence and security, health and all climate change.

Also Read | Jaishankar meets new UK counterpart David Cameron, discusses West Asia, Ukraine conflict "We are focusing on what is officially called an enhanced trade partnership. In common sense, it’s called FTA (a free trade agreement) and that is today very much the focus of what the Indian and British systems are negotiating and where we hope that we will find a landing point which will work for both of us," Jaishankar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both countries have been negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) since January 2022 with a target to significantly enhance the estimated GBP 36-billion bilateral trading partnership.

Also Read | US is India’s ‘optimal choice’ as a partner, says Jaishankar The FTA talks have undergone 13 rounds of negotiations, and the officials are hopeful of clinching a deal ahead of general elections in both countries scheduled for 2024.

Jaishankar also talked about his meetings with newly-appointed Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary James Cleverly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the foreign Secretary on the first day of his job met him and it was extremely satisfying for him the “commitment and support for the relationship".

Also Read | FAME-3 is coming; and here is what changes for EVs "We spent a lot of time talking about how to take it forward. I also, of course, met the Home Secretary, recently the foreign secretary and he has been a pillar of strength for the relationship in his previous job. In his current job, we continue to count on him. Again, taking this relationship to a higher level," Jaishankar added.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.