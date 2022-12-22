India-UK FTA: Sixth round of talks concluded last week, seventh round in Jan2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 08:08 PM IST
- With an intention to expand their bilateral trade both sides formally launched trade negotiations in January 2021
The trade agreement talks between India and the United Kingdom (UK) are gradually progressing as the sixth round of negotiations concluded last Friday. The British government informed on Thursday that the sixth round of talks concluded with detailed draft treaty discussions across 11 policy areas over 28 separate sessions.