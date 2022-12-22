India-UK FTA: Sixth round of talks concluded last week, seventh round in Jan

"On 12-13 December, the Secretary of State for International Trade, Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP, visited India to initiate the sixth round of the UK-India free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations. She met with Piyush Goyal, Honourable Minister for Commerce and Industry, Government of India, where they welcomed the newest round of talks and discussed wider trade and investment opportunities for the UK and India. On 16 December 2022, the United Kingdom and the Republic of India concluded the sixth round of talks for a UK-India FTA," the joint outcome statement said.

