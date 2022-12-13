India-UK FTA: Trade ministers of both countries hold sixth round of talks

India-UK FTA: Trade ministers of both countries hold sixth round of talks1 min read . 07:13 PM IST
- This is the first round of deliberations after the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the UK took office in October
After changing political dynamics of the United Kingdom (UK) affected its Free Trade Agreement (FTA) deliberations with India, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and his UK counterpart Kemi Badenoch reviewed the progress of the FTA.
Badenoch is in India to kickstart the sixth round of FTA negotiations with his Indian counterpart. The negotiations which started in January this year, missed their Diwali deadline due to the economic and political crises in the UK, which is now moving towards stability.
The last round of talks between both countries was held in July.
"Both the ministers held bilateral talks and also met industry representatives of both sides. The Indian side has stated that they are committed to making the FTA happen in the spirit of accommodation of each other's sensitivities," the official said.
This is the first round of deliberations after the UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took office in October.
The FTA has around 26 chapters that dwell on transactions in goods, services, investments, and intellectual property rights. At least 16 chapters are already closed, but several sensitive issues are still left to be discussed.
In November, Rishi Sunak reiterated the United Kingdom's commitment to a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India as a part of the country's wider focus on enhancing ties with the Indo-Pacific region.
"By 2050, the Indo-Pacific will deliver over half of global growth compared with just a quarter from Europe and North America combined. That's why we're joining the Trans-Pacific trade deal, the CPTPP, delivering a new FTA with India and pursuing one with Indonesia," he added.
The Free Trade Agreement intends to cover 90% of the trade tariffs between both countries. The FTA aims to double the bilateral trade to about $100 billion by 2030. Currently, the trade between both countries is dominated by services which account for almost 70% of the total trade.
The bilateral trade between the two countries increased to USD 17.5 billion in 2021-22 compared to USD 13.2 billion in 2020-21. India's exports stood at USD 10.5 billion in 2021-22, while imports were USD 7 billion.
With inputs from PTI
