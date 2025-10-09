‘India-UK partnership key for global stability and economic progress’: What PM Modi said after meeting Keir Starmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his counterpart, Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, on Thursday, 9 October, focusing primarily on enhancing India-UK ties in areas of trade, defence, security, and critical technology.

Starmer’s visit to India came over two months after the two countries signed a landmark free trade pact that will increase market access, cut tariffs, and is expected to result in doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

"I am happy to welcome PM Keir Starmer on his first visit to India. Under the leadership of Keir Starmer, India and the UK's relationship has grown stronger. During my UK visit in July, we agreed upon the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)."

Modi and Starmer met at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and held talks to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as outlined in the ‘Vision 2035’ roadmap.

“With this Agreement, (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement), the import cost between the two countries will come down, new employment opportunities will be generated for the youth, trade will increase and this will benefit our industries and consumers. Your visit to India within just a few months of signing the Agreement, with the biggest business delegation ever accompanying you, is a symbol of the new vigour in India-UK partnership,” PM Modi said.

This is the third meeting between the two leaders since Starmer became British PM in July 2024. The first two meetings were held at Chequers in Buckinghamshire in July this year and on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro last November.

This is also the first visit of Starmer to India as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The two leaders will also take part in the India-UK CEO Forum and the Global Fintech Fest 2025 later in the day.

"The biggest business leaders' Summit between India and the UK was held yesterday. Today, we will address the India-UK CEO Forum and Global Fintech Festival. With all of these, suggestions and possibilites to further strengthen India-UK cooperation," Modi said.

PM Modi highlighted that India and the UK are natural partners. Mutual trust in values like democracy, freedom and rule of law lies in the foundation of the relations between the two nations, he said.

"In the current era of global instability, this growing partnership between India and UK has been an important base for global stability and economic progress. In the meeting today, we discussed Indo-Pacific, peace and stability in West Asia and Ukraine conflict. On the issues of Ukraine conflict and Gaza, India supports all efforts for peace through dialogue and diplomacy. In Indo-Pacific region, we are committed to increasing maritime security," Modi said.