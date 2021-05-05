NEW DELHI: Talks on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK could start this autumn, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said on Wednesday, a day after India and the UK launched an Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP).

Briefing reporters on the outcome of the India-UK Summit held virtually on Tuesday, Ellis said that the process of starting FTA talks on the British side would involved about 12 weeks of consultations after which a document would be prepared for parliamentary scrutiny.

There would be a “debate in parliament before we begin formal negotiations," Ellis said adding that this would mean the talks would start in the autumn.

Under the Enhanced Trade Partnership, the two sides are to deliver an interim pact as well as a broader FTA. As proof of their intention to go forth with the trade pact, India and the UK have also agreed on an early market access package. Under this, the UK will open up the fisheries sector for more Indian players, facilitate more opportunities for nurses, recognise Indian seafarers certificates and also enter into a joint dialogue on the Social Security Agreement. In return, India has agreed to UK's asks on fruits, medical devices, and mutual recognition of masters degrees and also work towards reciprocal opening of legal services.

According to Ellis, these are unilateral measures that the two sides will implement to show “good faith" to each other.

In his remarks, Ellis also said that outcomes of the summit between prime minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson marked a “transformation" in the bilateral relationship which was keeping in mind the geo political context including the rise of China.

On the implementation of the partnership on migration and mobility – one of nine pacts signed on Tuesday – Ellis said its provisions will be implemented under an efficient mechanism. The India-UK migration and mobility partnership provides for enhanced employment opportunities for around 3,000 Indian professionals annually, but it mandates New Delhi to take back the Indians who have been staying illegally in Britain.

