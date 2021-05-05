India-UK talks on free trade pact may start this autumn: Alex Ellis

Under the Enhanced Trade Partnership, the two sides are to deliver an interim pact as well as a broader FTA. As proof of their intention to go forth with the trade pact, India and the UK have also agreed on an early market access package. Under this, the UK will open up the fisheries sector for more Indian players, facilitate more opportunities for nurses, recognise Indian seafarers certificates and also enter into a joint dialogue on the Social Security Agreement. In return, India has agreed to UK's asks on fruits, medical devices, and mutual recognition of masters degrees and also work towards reciprocal opening of legal services.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}