India-UK trade deal: India’s seafood exports to rise threefold; fisherfolk to get better price as export duty scrapped

Seafood exports from India to the United Kingdom (UK) are poised for a significant boost, with industry leaders predicting a threefold jump in the coming years.

This surge is expected to be a direct result of a new trade agreement between the two nations, which will eliminate the current 8.9 per cent export duty on fisheries products, PTI reported.

India’s growing market share in UK The UK is a major importer of seafood from across the world, with a market valued at $5.4 billion annually.

Gujarat-based exporter Jagdish Fofandi, the former vice president of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), said the relief in export duty would take India's seafood export to the UK from current levels of ₹1,000 crore to nearly ₹3,000 crore in three years.

India’s current share in this basket is just 2.2 per cent, which comes to around ₹1,000 crore at present. “With the removal of the export duty, Indian seafood items will become cheaper by nearly 8 to 9 per cent for the buyers in the UK, making Indian products more competitive in comparison to other countries," Fofandi told PTI.

"We are assuming that in the next three years, there is a potential growth of 300 per cent. Thus, I am seeing that our export will go up from the current level of ₹1,000 crore to ₹3,000 crore,” he said.

Major win for Gujarat’s fisheries sector Gujarat, with its extensive coastline of nearly 2,300 kilometres, is considered one of the key states contributing to India's seafood exports. Industry leaders believe that the increase in India's exports will also help Gujarat-based fishermen, exporters and the entire ecosystem attached with this industry:

Shrimp makes up 70 per cent of India’s total seafood export basket. However, it is facing challenges from US and other markets at present, said Fofandi. He further added that the new UK market will absorb some of the shock, particularly helping the shrimp farming industry of South Gujarat.

While South Gujarat is more into shrimp farming, the coastline of Saurashtra region is known for its sea fish exports. Certain varieties of fish exported from that region have already become popular among Indians and Chinese settled in the UK.

“This trade agreement will eventually help fishermen in getting better prices for the catch,” said Ketan Suyani, Gujarat-based regional president of SEAI.

At present, Gujarat's fisheries export is roughly around ₹5,000 crore. Of these, entire Europe accounts for nearly 40 per cent while the remaining 60 per cent goes to the Gulf, China and other Far-east countries, said Suyani.

"This trade agreement will eventually benefit Gujarat fishermen because the demand for Indian seafood products will increase after the duty reduction. Fishermen will get better prices with the increase in export quantity," he said.

Background of the India-UK CETA In July 2025, India and the United Kingdom signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), a bilateral free trade agreement, said a news report.

CETA provides duty-free access to 99 per cent of India's exports to the UK, which covers nearly 100 per cent of the trade value.