India–UK trade deal takes effect: What gets cheaper and which sectors benefit the most — all you need to know

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into effect on Wednesday, which is expected to boost bilateral commerce by reducing trade barriers and creating new opportunities for businesses of both sides.
For Indian exporters, the pact opens the door to UK's procurement market, valued at around £90 billion annually. At the same time, Indian consumers are also likely to benefit from lower prices on several premium British products as import duties have been reduced under the agreement.
The India-UK CETA gives zero-duty access to nearly 99% of India's exports, covering almost the entire value of goods India sells there. This essentially means that all those Indian products that previously attracted import duties can now enter the British market duty-free, making them more competitive against goods exported to the UK from Germany, China, France and other nations.
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Indian consumers are expected to benefit from reduced prices on premium British products, such as Scotch whisky and luxury cars, as tariffs are phased down under the trade agreement.
Sectors such as textiles, leather, auto components, and agriculture, along with MSMEs and skilled professionals, are anticipated to gain significantly from the trade deal due to duty-free access and simplified market entry.
The CETA grants Indian exporters zero-duty access to nearly 99% of their exports to the UK, enhancing competitiveness and opening new market opportunities in sectors like textiles and agriculture.
Sensitive sectors, like agriculture and strategic industries, are protected through phased tariff reductions or exclusions to safeguard domestic producers while fostering trade.
MSMEs are likely to see reductions in compliance costs and increased export opportunities due to duty-free access, which can boost competitiveness and promote job creation in various sectors.
“By granting zero-duty access on nearly 99% of India's exports, covering almost 100% of the trade value, the CETA is expected to strengthen India's export competitiveness.” the government said in a press release.
The biggest beneficiaries are certain Individuals, labour-intensive sectors and businesses that employ millions of Indians. These include:
Consumers may not see prices fall immediately, but several imported British products are expected to become more affordable as tariffs are reduced in phases under the agreement. The extent and timing of the price cuts will largely depend on the tariff reduction schedule and how much of the benefit is passed on by importers and retailers to the people.
Some of the products that are expected to become cheaper after that tariff reduction include:
The price cut will not be immediate across all these products. While tariffs on some goods have been reduced from day one, others will see duties being reduced gradually over several years under the agreement.
For example, import duties on Scotch whisky and gin have been halved to 75% from 150% with effect from Wednesday and will declined further to 40% over the next decade. The immediate impact is expected to be lower prices for imported spirits, although the benefit to consumers will depend on how much of the duty savings companies and distributors pass on.
Sensitive sectors which include agriculture and strategically important industries have been protected through exclusions or phased tariff reductions under the agreement to safeguard domestic producers. These include:
The pact marks India's first major free trade agreement with a developed economy to become operational in recent years. The government expects it to increase bilateral trade between the world's fifth- and sixth-largest economies to $100 billion by the year 2030.