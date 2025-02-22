India-UK trade talks to resume soon

India is likely to soften its demand on workers' mobility considering reservations in the new British government led by prime minister Keir Starmer, two people familiar with the matter said. The resumption of talks come at a time both nations look to deepen economic ties, amid a tariff war unleashed by US president Donald Trump.

Also read | India-Oman free trade deal likely to be signed soon, say officials British secretary of state for business and trade Jonathan Reynolds is scheduled to reach New Delhi on Sunday for a three-day visit, one of the two people cited above said. On Monday, Reynolds is expected to meet his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal.

"An official announcement on the restart of negotiations is expected following the meeting," the person said on the condition of anonymity.

Accompanying Reynolds will be the UK's minister of state for investment Poppy Gustafsson, though she will not be directly involved in the FTA discussions.

The last round of India-UK FTA talks was held in March 2024. Talks were suspended in May, before UK went to polls in July.

A sticking point Mobility for professionals has been a sticking point in previous rounds of discussions under former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, India may now adopt a more flexible position, the second person mentioned above said, requesting anonymity.

"India had been advocating for unrestricted movement of skilled workers as part of the trade pact, seeking a formal clause in the agreement. However, this position may now be more flexible, indicating a potential shift in India's approach to the issue," the person added.

India may also be willing to negotiate its steep tariffs on Scotch whisky, the people cited above said, though perhaps not to the level it has agreed with Australia, the person added.

Also read | Upcoming elections in EU member states may delay India-EU FTA talks A commerce ministry spokesperson did not respond to emailed queries.

Under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) that took effect in December 2022, India slashed tariffs on Australian wine.

For bottles priced at $5 or more, tariffs fell from 150% to 100%, with a planned reduction to 50% over 10 years. For wines costing $15 or more, tariffs dropped to 75%, with a target of 25% over the same period.

With India-UK trade growing from $17.5 billion in FY22 to $21.34 billion in FY24, both sides remain committed to forging a comprehensive economic partnership.

Uneven playing field Experts caution that the UK’s planned implementation of its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) from January 2026 could create an uneven playing field in the proposed FTA with India.

“Once CBAM is in place, UK goods entering India under the FTA may enjoy zero tariffs, while Indian exports—such as steel and other products—could face equivalent carbon taxes," said Ajay Srivastava, former trade service official and founder of economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

Also read | India prioritizes equity, balance in free trade agreements: Piyush Goyal Srivastava emphasized that India must address this issue with the UK while finalizing the trade pact to ensure a fair deal for its industries.

The recent customs duty cut on Bourbon from the US may be a strategic move to preempt retaliation from President Trump, but similar demands from other countries, including the UK for Scotch, will be hard to resist under FTA obligations, said Vinod Giri, director general, Brewers Association of India.

"We also must consider that reducing duties only on spirits selectively will unduly distort the playing field in favour of hard liquor of a particular type or source in India which is not desired as a public policy," he added.