India-US 2+2 dialogue to start today; All you need to know

The fourth India-US 2+ 2 Ministerial Dialogue will take place from April 10-15
According to Defence Minister, he will travel to the headquarters of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) in Hawai as part of the trip
India and US dialogue will hold a 2+2 ministerial dialogue on Sunday to boost the strategic partnership between the two countries. The fourth India-US 2+ 2 Ministerial Dialogue will take place from April 10-15.
The Indian delegation will be led by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and the US will be represented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin.
According to Defence Minister, he will travel to the headquarters of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) in Hawai as part of the trip.
The INDOPACOM is the oldest and largest combatant command of the US that is responsible for American military activities in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has been witnessing growing Chinese military muscle-flexing.
Commander of the INDOPACOM Admiral John Aquilino visited India in August last year during which he held wide-ranging talks with the top military brass of the country on enhancing bilateral military cooperation.
Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said on Thursday that Jaishankar will visit the US from April 11 to 12.
The unfolding situation in Ukraine is expected to be discussed in the fourth edition of the dialogue.
"The dialogue would enable both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence, and security with the objective of providing strategic guidance and vision for further consolidating the relationship," he had said at a media briefing.
"The 2 2 Dialogue will also provide an opportunity to exchange views about important regional and global developments and how we can work together to address issues of common interest and concern," he said.
