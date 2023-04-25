The sixth edition of the joint air exercise COPE India between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) concluded on 24 April at Air Force Stations in Kalaikunda, Panagarh, and Agra.

The exercise aimed to improve mutual understanding of air power technical applications, enhance cohesion in combat operations, and foster understanding of large force package air operations.

The Ministry of Defence reported that the exercise involved IAF's frontline aircraft, including Rafale, Tejas, Su-30MKI, Jaguar, C-17, and C-130, while the USAF fielded F-15 'Strike Eagle' fighters, C-130, MC-130J, C-17, and the B1B strategic bomber aircraft. Japanese Air Self Defence Force aircrew participated as observers.

The joint exercise allowed participants from all countries to exchange ideas and best practices through interactions, exchanges, and combined missions. Cultural exchanges also took place to reinforce friendship and camaraderie. The exercise highlights the commitment to maintaining and strengthening the relationship between the two Air Forces and boosting international cooperation between the world's two largest democracies.