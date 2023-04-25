India-US joint air exercise COPE India 23 wraps up, enhancing combat cooperation1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 02:02 PM IST
- The exercise aimed to improve mutual understanding of air power technical applications, enhance cohesion in combat operations, and foster understanding of large force package air operations.
The sixth edition of the joint air exercise COPE India between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) concluded on 24 April at Air Force Stations in Kalaikunda, Panagarh, and Agra.
