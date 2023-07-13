India-US launch call for proposals on critical and emerging technology

New Delhi: India and the United States on Wednesday jointly launched a call for collaborative proposals on “Critical and Emerging Technology: Quantum Technologies and Artificial Intelligence for Transforming Lives", the ministry of science & technology said in a statement.

The Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF) and the Secretariat for USISTEF have designed the program, which aims to foster technology innovation and entrepreneurship in commercially viable and socially relevant areas.

The announcement comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States, where he emphasized the need for a new chapter in bilateral comprehensive and global strategic partnership. The initiative reflects the commitment of both nations to carry forward the decisions made by the leaders and enhance cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.

Union minister Jitendra Singh expressed his satisfaction with the swift implementation of the leaders‘ decisions. He highlighted the strategic framework being developed by NASA and ISRO for human spaceflight cooperation, including India’s participation in NASA’s astronaut program. He also mentioned India’s signing of the Artemis Accords, which envisions collaborative efforts in space exploration for the benefit of humanity.

The minister emphasized the importance of technology partnerships in the future, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technologies. The recent approval of the National Quantum Mission (NQM) in India aims to promote scientific and industrial research and development in quantum technology.

He said that investments in AI and quantum technology hold the potential to address global challenges and bring transformative advancements in various sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and climate change.

The call will remain open till August 31, 2023 and will invite promising joint Indo-U.S. technology innovation and entrepreneurial proposals that are commercially viable and socially relevant, the ministry said.

It will provide a significant boost to the domestic as well as the US priorities looking at various facets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), it added.