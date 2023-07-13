India-US launch call for proposals on critical and emerging technology

India-US launch call for proposals on critical and emerging technology1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 02:22 AM IST
The Indo-US Science and Technology Forum and the Secretariat for USISTEF have designed the program, which aims to foster technology innovation and entrepreneurship in commercially viable and socially relevant areas
New Delhi: India and the United States on Wednesday jointly launched a call for collaborative proposals on “Critical and Emerging Technology: Quantum Technologies and Artificial Intelligence for Transforming Lives", the ministry of science & technology said in a statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×