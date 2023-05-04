India-US partnership at a ‘defining moment’, says Goyal2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 10:28 PM IST
Goyal emphasized that the bilateral trade between India and the US has been the highest in recent years and that the target of $2 trillion exports by 2030 is achievable, given India’s increasing prominence across the world and its strengthening partnerships with like-minded countries such as the US
NEW DELHI : India and the United States are at a “defining moment" in their partnership and will continue to work towards diversifying and deepening trade and investment ties for mutual growth and prosperity, said Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, at the American Chamber of Commerce in India’s (AMCHAM) 31st Annual General Meeting on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×