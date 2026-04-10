India-US partnership deepens as Vikram Misri holds crucial talks with Kash Patel, Under Secy Allison Hooker

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held several high-level interactions aimed at deepening the India-US ties during his visit to Washington. He met FBI Director Kash Patel and discussed cooperation in countering terrorism. During his meeting with Allison Hooker, the Foreign Secretary discussed working closely on security, defence and economy.

Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the US said, "Vikram Misri met Director FBI Mr. Kash Patel today. Both had a useful exchange of views on the robust India-U.S. cooperation in countering terrorism, organized crime, and narcotics."

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, wrote on X, "Met with @VikramMisri Indian Foreign Secretary Misri to discuss how we can work closer together on security, defense, and the economy. We are finding practical ways to make both Americans and Indians safer and more prosperous, including through the Quad."

Earlier, he also met the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was also present at the meeting, during which they discussed the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

"Welcome to the White House, Vikram Misri! Productive meeting with Marco Rubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defense and the Quad. Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month!" Sergio Gor said in a post on X.

Earlier, Misri engaged in a series of high-level meetings with senior United States officials, focusing on the volatile situations in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific while reviewing strategic defence and trade relations.

The Foreign Secretary's itinerary included significant talks at the Pentagon with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby. This encounter followed their recent dialogue in New Delhi during the India-US Defence Policy Group meeting, after Colby's visit to India last month to push forward the bilateral defence partnership.

Continuing the focus on security cooperation, Misri met with the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment, Mike Duffey.

These discussions were aimed at bolstering defence industrial ties, technology sharing, and supply chain integration, adhering to the framework of the Major Defence Partnership established last year.

Beyond the Pentagon, the Foreign Secretary moved to the Department of Commerce for meetings with Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler and William Kimmitt.