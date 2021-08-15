India-US partnership more important than ever at current global juncture: Biden

NEW DELHI : US President Joe Biden has said that at the current global juncture, which presented challenges and opportunities, the partnership between India and the US was “more important than ever".

In a statement issued on the eve of India’s Independence Day on Sunday, Biden said that together “we must show the world that our two great and diverse democracies can deliver for people everywhere". This has been an abiding theme of the Biden administration and it comes against the backdrop of US’ rising tensions with China.

“And as we do, the friendship between our nations will continue to flourish and grow," the president said.

In his message Biden said that India’s “foundational commitment" to “respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between our two nations".

In the past year, “our nations have come together in new ways as we tackle the covid-19 pandemic, including working in partnership with Japan and Australia—through the Quad—to expand global manufacturing of safe and effective covid-19 vaccines and to strengthen our ‘last-mile’ coordination to reach people throughout the Indo-Pacific," Biden said. The president was referring to the outcomes of the first leaders’ summit of the Quad countries in March this year. The leaders’ summit was one of the early foreign policy initiatives of the US Biden administration to forge a common position against the threat posed by a rising China. The Quad brings together Australia, US, Japan and India. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a visit to India last month, clarified that the Quad was not a “military alliance" but a coming together of four like-minded countries to help solve some of the pressing problems of the times. The navies of the four countries are, however, to congregate at Guam for a military exercise in the coming days.

“In this moment of great challenges and opportunities, the partnership between India and the US is more important than ever," Biden said.

