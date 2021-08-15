India-US partnership more important than ever at current global juncture: Biden

In the past year, “our nations have come together in new ways as we tackle the covid-19 pandemic, including working in partnership with Japan and Australia—through the Quad—to expand global manufacturing of safe and effective covid-19 vaccines and to strengthen our ‘last-mile’ coordination to reach people throughout the Indo-Pacific," Biden said. The president was referring to the outcomes of the first leaders’ summit of the Quad countries in March this year. The leaders’ summit was one of the early foreign policy initiatives of the US Biden administration to forge a common position against the threat posed by a rising China. The Quad brings together Australia, US, Japan and India. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a visit to India last month, clarified that the Quad was not a “military alliance" but a coming together of four like-minded countries to help solve some of the pressing problems of the times. The navies of the four countries are, however, to congregate at Guam for a military exercise in the coming days.

