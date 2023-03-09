India-US space ties: ISRO receives Earth observation satellite NISAR2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 05:35 AM IST
NISAR is an Earth-observation satellite and a joint program by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
Marking a milestone in the US-India ties in space collaboration, the US Air Force C-17 aircraft landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday and handed over NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) to the Indian space agency. US Consulate General Chennai provided the information on Twitter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×