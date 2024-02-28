India-US to engage in homeland security talks today; counterterrorism, cybersecurity among 4 key agendas
India to discuss issues related to Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and fugitives residing in the US in homeland security dialogue with the United States.
India and the United States on Wednesday will be conducting a crucial dialogue on homeland security, focusing on topics such as counterterrorism, concerns related to Sikh radicals, cybersecurity, and aviation security, among other matters.
