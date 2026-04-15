India-US to resume talks on bilateral trade agreement this month — What we know

Negotiation for the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between India and the United States is set to resume this month, according to an ANI report. An Indian delegation will visit the US from 20-22 April to continue talks, it added.
Notably, this comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had a call yesterday, on 14 April.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Modi wrote that he received a call from Trump, where the two leaders reviewed the substantial progress achieved in bilateral cooperation across various sectors.
He added that both also expressed commitment to further strengthening the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas; discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.
“Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure,” he stated.
Earlier Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on 27 March, to discuss the next steps in the India-US BTA negotiations.
The minister called it a “very productive discussion” in a post on X, adding that they discussed “next steps in the India-US BTA negotiations and explored ways to further deepen our economic cooperation and bilateral trade ties”.
India and the US on 2 February announced that they have finalised a framework for the first phase of the BTA, and details of the same were released in a joint statement on February 7. However, the deal has not yet been signed.
Here are some key highlights from the joint statement released by the US and India on February 7:
(With inputs from Agencies)
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