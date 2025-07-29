India-US trade deal: American delegates to visit New Delhi to hold sixth round in August. Details here

Representatives from the United States (US) are set to visit India on 25 August 2025, for the next round of the India-US trade deal negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement, reported the news agency PTI, citing officials aware of the development on Tuesday, 29 July 2025.

“The US team is visiting for the sixth round of talks,” the official told the news agency. He also mentioned that the two nations will continue to engage in an interim trade deal as US President Donald Trump's 1 August 2025 tariff deadline.

Trump's tariffs on the world nations will be imposed on 1 August 2025 after the end of the suspension period, which means exports from India to the United States will also witness the effect of a 26% tariff rate on top of the existing 10% baseline duty.

US-India tariff talks India and the US delegations finished their fifth round of trade talks last week in Washington. India's chief negotiator and special secretary of the Department of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, and Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch, discussed the trade deal ahead of the tariff deadline.

According to the agency report, both nations are looking to finalise an interim trade deal before the August tariff deadline. The reciprocal tariffs were imposed on 2 April 2025 and were soon supposed to be effective from 9 July 2025. However, the new deadline for the imposition of the import duties was later extended to 1 August 2025.

India-US Trade negotiations India, in its trade negotiations with the US, has hardened its position on the US's demand for import duty cuts on agriculture and dairy products. However, they have not given any import duty cuts on these products to any of their trading partners, as per the agency report.

Farmer associations across India have also requested the government not to include any issues related to agriculture in the trade deal.

India aims to remove the additional 26% tariffs, along with the 50% rates on steel and aluminium and 25% tariffs on automobiles. The nation has also reserved its rights under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to impose retaliatory tariffs on the Western nation.

India also wants tariff cuts on textiles, gems and jewellery, leather goods, garments, plastics, chemicals, shrimp, oil seeds, grapes, and bananas, according to the agency report.

In exchange, the United States is seeking tariff cuts on industrial goods, automobiles, especially electric vehicles, wines, petrochemical products, agri goods, dairy products, apples, tree nuts, and genetically modified crops.